In 2023 when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Velar and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2023 when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Velar and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs 93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel, Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs 77.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 450 4MATIC LWB. Range Rover Velar: 1998 cc engine, 15.2 kmpl mileage. GLE [2020-2023]: 2999 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less