In 2024 when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Velar and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs 93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel, Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Price starts at Rs 68 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300 4MATIC. Range Rover Velar: 1998 cc engine, 15.2 kmpl mileage. GLC Coupe: 1991 cc engine, 12.75 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.