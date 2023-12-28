Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsRange Rover Velar vs GLC Coupe

Land Rover Range Rover Velar vs Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

In 2024 when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Velar and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and ...Read More

Filters
Range Rover Velar
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel
₹93.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GLC Coupe
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
300 4MATIC
₹68.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
430 Nm @ 1750 rpm370 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.2 kmpl12.75
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3750 rpm255 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Engine Type
4 cylinder inline Turbodiesel engineM264 Turbocharged I4
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.3 seconds-
Driving Range
1246 Km841.5
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
210 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,07,08378,03,177
Ex-Showroom Price
93,00,00068,00,000
RTO
12,16,5007,09,000
Insurance
3,90,0832,93,677
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,34,4351,67,720

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Select new Range Rover Sports come with faulty brake lights that allow water into the housing rendering the lights non-functional.
    Tata's Land Rover to recall 4,347 Range Rover Sports in this country over water leakage issue
    28 Dec 2023
    From performance to electrics and everything in the middle, HT Auto test drove a bunch of luxury cars that made their way into the Indian automobile market in 2023.
    Year Ender 2023: From Audi, Mercedes to BMW, the 5 best luxury cars we drove this year. And why they stand out
    29 Dec 2023
    A glimpse of the super expensive cars seized during a drug busting operation and eventually inducted into the official fleet of Istanbul Police Department.
    Forget Dubai, Turkish police force inducts fleet of supercars seized from drug bust
    28 Dec 2023
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV is powered by a 635 hp, 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine.
    Range Rover Sport SV and PHEV variants listed on website. Check details
    26 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Range Rover Sport is available in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography specifications.
    2022 Range Rover Sport: First Look
    12 Dec 2022
    Mercedes Benz is all set to launch the GLC 2023 in India next week. The best-selling SUV from the Germans comes with a plethora of changes in its new avatar,
    Mercedes GLC 2023 SUV: First Look
    5 Aug 2023
    Land Rover had launched the facelift version of the Range Rover Velar SUV in India earlier this year at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2023 Range Rover Velar SUV review: Luxury powerhouse for the elite
    8 Nov 2023
    Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
    Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
    8 Aug 2023
    View all
     