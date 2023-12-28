Saved Articles

Land Rover Range Rover Velar vs Mercedes-Benz EQE

In 2024 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Velar and Mercedes-Benz EQE, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, ...Read More

Range Rover Velar
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel
₹93.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE
500 4MATIC
₹1.39 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
430 Nm @ 1750 rpm858Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
15.2 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3750 rpm402.3bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Engine Type
4 cylinder inline Turbodiesel engine-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.3 seconds4.9 Sec
Driving Range
1246 Km550 Km
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Max Speed
210 Kmph210 Kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,07,0831,45,85,273
Ex-Showroom Price
93,00,0001,39,00,000
RTO
12,16,5005,45,773
Insurance
3,90,0831,39,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,34,4353,13,494

