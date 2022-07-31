In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Velar and Mercedes-Benz EQC, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs. 87.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol and Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC. Range Rover Velar: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Velar vs EQC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover velar
|Eqc
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 87.9 Lakhs
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|Range
|-
|471 km/charge
|Mileage
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|80 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|41 Hrs