|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|365 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|13.1 kmpl
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|247 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Engine Type
|2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4
|2 Electric Motors
|Driving Range
|1079 Km
|450
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|7.5 seconds
|-
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|AWD
|Engine
|1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Max Speed
|217 Kmph
|180 kmph
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹1,06,74,583
|₹1,11,73,497
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹93,00,000
|₹1,06,80,000
|RTO
|₹9,84,000
|₹54,000
|Insurance
|₹3,90,083
|₹4,38,997
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,29,438
|₹2,40,162