Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsRange Rover Velar vs E-Class

Land Rover Range Rover Velar vs Mercedes-Benz E-Class

In 2024 when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Velar and Mercedes-Benz E-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Range Rover Velar
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel
₹93.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 200 Expression
₹63.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
430 Nm @ 1750 rpm320 Nm @ 1650 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.2 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3750 rpm194 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Engine Type
4 cylinder inline Turbodiesel engineM274 Turbo I4
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.3 seconds-
Driving Range
1246 Km-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
210 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,07,08374,04,680
Ex-Showroom Price
93,00,00064,50,000
RTO
12,16,5006,74,000
Insurance
3,90,0832,80,180
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,34,4351,59,155

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The Ola S1 X+ gets a 3 kWh battery pack promising a range of 151 km on a single charge
    Ola announces benefits worth 15,000, discount on S1 X+ to continue
    11 Jan 2024
    The 2024 Mahindra XUV400 gets several updates to its interior.
    2024 Mahindra XUV400 Pro launched at 15.49 lakh, gets new features & cabin
    11 Jan 2024
    Raptee Energy's upcoming electric motorcycle promises up to 150-kilometre range on a single charge.
    Raptee Energy's new electric motorcycle breaks cover, promises 150 km range
    11 Jan 2024
    Tata Motors unveiled its second electric SUV Punch EV few days ago, which is slated to launch in India sometime in February 2024 and would be priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Punch EV, India's smallest electric SUV to launch soon. What we know so far
    11 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Mercedes Benz has launched the AMG C43 in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the most powerful version of its C-Class sedan.
    Mercedes AMG C43 first drive review: Powerful still, even without V6
    20 Dec 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    View all
     