In 2026 when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Velar and Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs. 87.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol, Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 80.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 43 AMG 4MATIC. Range Rover Velar: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. C-Coupe: 2996 cc engine, 9.2 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Velar vs C-Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover velar
|C-coupe
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 87.9 Lakhs
|₹ 80.17 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|9.2 to 10.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|2996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|6