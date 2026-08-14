In 2026 when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Velar and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs. 87.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Price starts at Rs. 63.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC. Range Rover Velar: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. AMG GLA35: 1991 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Velar vs AMG GLA35 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover velar
|Amg gla35
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 87.9 Lakhs
|₹ 63.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|13.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4