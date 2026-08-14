In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Velar and Maserati Ghibli, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs. 87.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol and Maserati Ghibli Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid. Range Rover Velar: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Ghibli: 1998 cc engine, 7.9 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Velar vs Ghibli Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover velar
|Ghibli
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 87.9 Lakhs
|₹ 1.15 Cr
|Range
|-
|816
|Mileage
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|7.9 to 12.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-