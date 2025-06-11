In 2026 when choosing between the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Volvo XC60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SE R-Dynamic Diesel, Volvo XC60 Price starts at Rs. 68.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 Ultimate. Discovery Sport: 1997 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. XC60: 1969 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery Sport vs XC60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery sport
|Xc60
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 67.9 Lakhs
|₹ 68.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|6.9 kmpl
|12.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4