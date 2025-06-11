In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SE R-Dynamic Diesel and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. Discovery Sport: 1997 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery Sport vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery sport
|Xc40 recharge
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 67.9 Lakhs
|₹ 54.95 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|418-592
|Mileage
|6.9 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|69 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)