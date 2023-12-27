In 2023 when choosing among the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, In 2023 when choosing among the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs 65.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs 61.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E80. Discovery Sport: 1999 cc engine, 13.17 kmpl mileage. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less