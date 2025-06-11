In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SE R-Dynamic Diesel and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. Discovery Sport: 1997 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery Sport vs C40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery sport
|C40 recharge
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 67.9 Lakhs
|₹ 62.95 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|530 km/charge
|Mileage
|6.9 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|78 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)