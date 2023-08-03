In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SE R-Dynamic Diesel and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. Discovery Sport: 1997 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Vellfire [2020-2023]: 2494 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery Sport vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery sport
|Vellfire [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 67.9 Lakhs
|₹ 87 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|948
|Mileage
|6.9 kmpl
|16.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-