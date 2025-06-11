In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SE R-Dynamic Diesel and Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Elegant. Discovery Sport: 1997 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 251.6 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery Sport vs Camry Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery sport
|Camry
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 67.9 Lakhs
|₹ 48.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|1275 km/charge
|Mileage
|6.9 kmpl
|25.49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|251.6 Volt
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-