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Land Rover Discovery Sport vs Toyota Camry

In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SE R-Dynamic Diesel and Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Elegant. Discovery Sport: 1997 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 251.6 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery Sport vs Camry Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Discovery sport Camry
BrandLand RoverToyota
Price₹ 67.9 Lakhs₹ 48.5 Lakhs
Range-1275 km/charge
Mileage6.9 kmpl25.49 kmpl
Battery Capacity-251.6 Volt
Engine Capacity1997 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Discovery Sport
Land Rover Discovery Sport
SE R-Dynamic Diesel
₹67.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Camry
Toyota Camry
Elegant
₹48.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Land Rover Discovery Sport Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Left Side View
Grille
Seat Headrest
Headlight
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4(Mild Hybrid)-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.9 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
430 Nm @ 1750 rpm221 Nm @ 3600-5200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (e-CVT), Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3750 rpm184 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
Fuel Type
DieselHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres5.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
R19235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut with Passive Anti-Roll barMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Integral Multi-link with Passive Anti-Roll barDouble Wishbone
Rear Tyres
R19235 / 45 R18
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
70 litres50 litres
Length
4597 mm4920 mm
Ground Clearance
167 mm-
Wheelbase
2741 mm2825 mm
Height
1727 mm1455 mm
Kerb Weight
2087 kg1645 kg
Width
2069 mm1840 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic with Memory
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive With Stop and Go
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Dual ZoneYes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips (Electronic)Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Fixed-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoElectric
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Third Row Cup Holders
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Fog Lights
LED on front-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesFootwell Lamps
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
129
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10 inch12.3 inch
Voice Command
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
YesYes
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 splitNo
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderAudio controls & Cup holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoCooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,61,54255,10,087
Ex-Showroom Price
67,90,00048,50,000
RTO
8,77,7504,95,330
Insurance
2,93,2921,64,257
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,71,1241,18,433

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