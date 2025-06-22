In 2026 when choosing between the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SE R-Dynamic Diesel, Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. Discovery Sport: 1997 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery Sport vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery sport
|Superb [2023-2024]
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 67.9 Lakhs
|₹ 54 Lakhs
|Mileage
|6.9 kmpl
|18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4