In 2026 when choosing between the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Porsche Macan, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SE R-Dynamic Diesel, Porsche Macan Price starts at Rs. 96.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Base. Discovery Sport: 1997 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Macan: 1984 cc engine, 6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery Sport vs Macan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery sport
|Macan
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 67.9 Lakhs
|₹ 96.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|6.9 kmpl
|6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4