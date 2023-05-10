In 2026 when choosing between the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SE R-Dynamic Diesel, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. Discovery Sport: 1997 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery Sport vs 718 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery sport
|718
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 67.9 Lakhs
|₹ 85.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|6.9 kmpl
|9.1 to 13.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1988 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4