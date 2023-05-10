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Land Rover Discovery Sport vs Porsche 718

In 2026 when choosing between the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SE R-Dynamic Diesel, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. Discovery Sport: 1997 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery Sport vs 718 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Discovery sport 718
BrandLand RoverPorsche
Price₹ 67.9 Lakhs₹ 85.46 Lakhs
Mileage6.9 kmpl9.1 to 13.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc1988 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Discovery Sport
Land Rover Discovery Sport
SE R-Dynamic Diesel
₹67.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
718
Porsche 718
Cayman
₹85.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Land Rover Discovery Sport Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Gear Shifter
Front Right Side
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4(Mild Hybrid)MA2.20 Turbocharged Flat-4
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.9 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
430 Nm @ 1750 rpm380 Nm @ 1950 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3750 rpm295 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1988 cc, 4 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres5.5
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverNo
Front Tyres
R19235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut with Passive Anti-Roll barMcPherson Spring-Strut
Rear Suspension
Integral Multi-link with Passive Anti-Roll barMcPherson Spring-Strut
Rear Tyres
R19265 / 458 R18
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows1
Seating Capacity
7 Person2
Doors
5 Doors2
Fuel Tank Capacity
70 litres54
Length
4597 mm4379
Ground Clearance
167 mm-
Wheelbase
2741 mm2475
Height
1727 mm1295
Kerb Weight
2087 kg1365
Width
2069 mm1801
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesOptional
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearOptional
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceOptional
Air Conditioner
Automatic Dual ZoneYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips (Electronic)Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Fixed-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingRemote Operated
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
10000060000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Cornering Headlights
NoOptional
Headlights
LEDBi-Xenon Projector
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesOptional
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesOptional
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
126+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
GPS Navigation System
YesOptional
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10 inch-
Voice Command
YesOptional
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Find My Car
YesOptional
Emergency Call
YesOptional
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesOptional
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather + Alcantara
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Ventilated Seats
NoOptional
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,61,5421,43,89,712
Ex-Showroom Price
67,90,0001,25,63,000
RTO
8,77,75013,10,300
Insurance
2,93,2925,15,912
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,71,1243,09,291
Expert Rating
-

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