In 2026 when choosing between the Land Rover Discovery Sport and MINI Cooper JCW, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SE R-Dynamic Diesel, MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback. Discovery Sport: 1997 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery Sport vs Cooper JCW Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery sport
|Cooper jcw
|Brand
|Land Rover
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 67.9 Lakhs
|₹ 45.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|6.9 kmpl
|17 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4