In 2026 when choosing between the Land Rover Discovery Sport and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SE R-Dynamic Diesel, MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. Discovery Sport: 1997 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery Sport vs Cooper Convertible Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery sport
|Cooper convertible
|Brand
|Land Rover
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 67.9 Lakhs
|₹ 44 Lakhs
|Mileage
|6.9 kmpl
|16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4