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Land Rover Discovery Sport vs Mercedes-Benz C-Class

In 2026 when choosing between the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SE R-Dynamic Diesel, Mercedes-Benz C-Class Price starts at Rs. 59.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for C 220d. Discovery Sport: 1997 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. C-Class: 1496 cc engine, 16.9 to 23 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery Sport vs C-Class Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Discovery sport C-class
BrandLand RoverMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 67.9 Lakhs₹ 59.9 Lakhs
Mileage6.9 kmpl16.9 to 23 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc1496 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Discovery Sport
Land Rover Discovery Sport
SE R-Dynamic Diesel
₹67.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 220d
₹59.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Land Rover Discovery Sport Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4(Mild Hybrid)OM 654
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.9 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
430 Nm @ 1750 rpm440 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3750 rpm197 bhp @ 3600 rpm (Max Power), 20 bhp @ 2800 rpm (Motor), 20 bhp (Generator Motor)
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1993 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselMild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
R19205 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut with Passive Anti-Roll barFour-link front axle, coil springs, gas-pressure shock absorbers, stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Integral Multi-link with Passive Anti-Roll barFive-link independent rear suspension, coil springs, gas-pressure shock absorbers, stabiliser
Rear Tyres
R19205 / 55 R17
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
70 litres40 litres
Length
4597 mm4751 mm
Ground Clearance
167 mm-
Wheelbase
2741 mm2865 mm
Height
1727 mm1437 mm
Kerb Weight
2087 kg-
Width
2069 mm1820 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver (with light)
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceAutomatic Parking
Air Conditioner
Automatic Dual ZoneAutomatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver Door-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
2 Trips (Electronic)2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
No-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Fixed-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
One Touch -Down
All-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Scuff Plates
MetallicMetallic
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Third Row Cup Holders
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED - Front & Halogen - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes (64)
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
12-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
10 inch-
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes-
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 splitNo
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40
Ventilated Seats
NoFront (Cooled)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,61,54268,52,970
Ex-Showroom Price
67,90,00059,90,000
RTO
8,77,7506,28,000
Insurance
2,93,2922,34,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,71,1241,47,297

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2026 Discovery Sport features a more dynamic and sophisticated visual identity, expressed through three new distinct variants
2026 Land Rover Discovery Sport unveiled globally with enhanced design and tech. Check details
11 Jun 2025
The first electric Mercedes-Benz C-Class brings new styling, longer range and upgraded in-car technology.
Mercedes-Benz Electric C-Class: 5 things to know about the new EV sedan
26 Apr 2026
Mercedes-Benz reveals the C-Class EV interior ahead of its April 20 debut, featuring the MBUX Hyperscreen and premium cabin tech
Screens galore: Mercedes-Benz reveals C-Class EV interior ahead of April 20 debut
17 Apr 2026
The 2026 Discovery Sport gets Metropolitan and Landmark editions alongside a new Dynamic S variant.
2026 Discovery Sport: Here are 5 things you need to know about the updated luxury SUV
13 Jun 2025
The 2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport gets new alloys, while the grille, bumper and lower sills are now finished in gloss black
2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport launched with updates, priced at 67.90 lakh
16 Jan 2024
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12 Dec 2022
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20 Dec 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
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