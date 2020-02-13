|Engine Type
|2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4
|M264 Turbo with EQ Boost
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|921.9
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|430 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|300 Nm @ 1200 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|13.17
|-
|Drivetrain
|4WD / AWD
|RWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|177 bhp @ 4000 rpm
|201 bhp @ 5800 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Third Row AC
|Vents on Pillars
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Electronic - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control
|Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹76,04,092
|₹57,54,903
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹65,30,000
|₹50,01,000
|RTO
|₹8,22,692
|₹5,29,100
|Insurance
|₹2,05,569
|₹2,24,303
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,62,467
|₹1,23,695