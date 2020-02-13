HT Auto
Land Rover Discovery Sport vs Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Discovery Sport
Land Rover Discovery Sport
S
₹65.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 200 Progressive
₹50.01 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4M264 Turbo with EQ Boost
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
921.9-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
430 Nm @ 1750 rpm300 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.17-
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
177 bhp @ 4000 rpm201 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Vents on Pillars-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed ControlVents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,04,09257,54,903
Ex-Showroom Price
65,30,00050,01,000
RTO
8,22,6925,29,100
Insurance
2,05,5692,24,303
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,62,4671,23,695
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

