In 2026 when choosing between the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SE R-Dynamic Diesel, Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine Price starts at Rs. 57.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC. Discovery Sport: 1997 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. AMG A35 Limousine: 1991 cc engine, 13.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery Sport vs AMG A35 Limousine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery sport
|Amg a35 limousine
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 67.9 Lakhs
|₹ 57.6 Lakhs
|Mileage
|6.9 kmpl
|13.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4