|Engine Type
|2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4
|1.3L M282 Turbocharged I4
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|921.9
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|430 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|270 Nm @ 2000 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|13.17
|17.5
|Drivetrain
|4WD / AWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|177 bhp @ 4000 rpm
|161 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|No
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Third Row AC
|Vents on Pillars
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|On-Road Price
|₹76,04,092
|₹52,50,078
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹65,30,000
|₹45,80,000
|RTO
|₹8,22,692
|₹4,87,000
|Insurance
|₹2,05,569
|₹1,82,578
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,62,467
|₹1,12,844