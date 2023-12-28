Saved Articles

Land Rover Discovery Sport vs Lexus RX

In 2024 when choosing among the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Lexus RX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features

Discovery Sport
Land Rover Discovery Sport
₹65.30 Lakhs*
RX
Lexus RX
350h Panasonic
₹95.80 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I42.5L A25A-FXS
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
921.9-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
430 Nm @ 1750 rpm242 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.17-
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
177 bhp @ 4000 rpm190 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Vents on Pillars-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
Yes3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,04,0921,09,93,381
Ex-Showroom Price
65,30,00095,80,000
RTO
8,22,69210,12,000
Insurance
2,05,5694,00,881
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,62,4672,36,290

    Latest News

    Select new Range Rover Sports come with faulty brake lights that allow water into the housing rendering the lights non-functional.
    Tata's Land Rover to recall 4,347 Range Rover Sports in this country over water leakage issue
    28 Dec 2023
    From performance to electrics and everything in the middle, HT Auto test drove a bunch of luxury cars that made their way into the Indian automobile market in 2023.
    Year Ender 2023: From Audi, Mercedes to BMW, the 5 best luxury cars we drove this year. And why they stand out
    29 Dec 2023
    The production version of Lamborghinin Lanzador is expected to arrive in 2028.
    Lanzador fills a gap in Lamborghini's range that is missing sedan and traditional 2+2
    27 Dec 2023
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV is powered by a 635 hp, 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine.
    Range Rover Sport SV and PHEV variants listed on website. Check details
    26 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Armed with a 8.0-litre engine, the Bugatti Chiron Profilee can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 2.3 seconds and has a top speed of 380 kmph.
    Watch: Why is this 1,500-hp Bugatti Chiron so special?
    23 Dec 2022
    Range Rover Sport is available in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography specifications.
    2022 Range Rover Sport: First Look
    12 Dec 2022
    Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz in India, spoke exclusively to HT Auto to explain the reasons why AMG performance cars are high on demand in the country. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Why AMG is Mercedes-Benz's fastest growing segment in India
    24 Nov 2021
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
