In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Lexus NX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SE R-Dynamic Diesel and Lexus NX Price starts at Rs. 66.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Exquisite. Discovery Sport: 1997 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. NX gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery Sport vs NX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery sport
|Nx
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 67.9 Lakhs
|₹ 66.59 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|997 km/charge
|Mileage
|6.9 kmpl
|17.8 - 17.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.6 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-