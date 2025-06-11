In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Lexus ES, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SE R-Dynamic Diesel and Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e. Discovery Sport: 1997 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery Sport vs ES Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery sport
|Es
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 67.9 Lakhs
|₹ 89.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|580 km/charge
|Mileage
|6.9 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|74.4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)