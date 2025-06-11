hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsDiscovery Sport vs ES

Land Rover Discovery Sport vs Lexus ES

In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Lexus ES, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SE R-Dynamic Diesel and Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e. Discovery Sport: 1997 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery Sport vs ES Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Discovery sport Es
BrandLand RoverLexus
Price₹ 67.9 Lakhs₹ 89.99 Lakhs
Range-580 km/charge
Mileage6.9 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-74.4 kWh
Engine Capacity1997 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)

Filters
Discovery Sport
Land Rover Discovery Sport
SE R-Dynamic Diesel
₹67.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
ES
Lexus ES
500 e
₹89.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4(Mild Hybrid)-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.9 seconds5.5s
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
430 Nm @ 1750 rpm438 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3750 rpm338 bhp
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
R19 235/45R2
Wheels
Alloy Wheels-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut with Passive Anti-Roll barMcpherson Stru
Rear Suspension
Integral Multi-link with Passive Anti-Roll barMulti Link
Rear Tyres
R19 235/45R2
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows-
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors-
Fuel Tank Capacity
70 litres-
Length
4597 mm5145 mm
Ground Clearance
167 mm122 mm
Wheelbase
2741 mm2950 mm
Height
1727 mm1575 mm
Kerb Weight
2087 kg-
Width
2069 mm1920 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesPowered
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Dual ZoneYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver Door-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsYes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
2 Trips (Electronic)-
Shift Indicator
No-
Clock
Digital-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Panaromic Sunroof
NoPanaromic
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Fixed-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableYes
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
One Touch -Down
All-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
38 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000200000 km
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDYes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Fog Lights
LED on front-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Yes
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
1217 Speakers, Front & Rear
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10 inch12.3 inch
Voice Command
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
YesYes
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeatherette
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder-
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)Yes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Ventilated Seats
NoYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,61,5421,03,31,876
Ex-Showroom Price
67,90,00089,99,000
RTO
8,77,7509,53,900
Insurance
2,93,2923,78,476
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,71,1242,22,072

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The 2026 Discovery Sport features a more dynamic and sophisticated visual identity, expressed through three new distinct variants
2026 Land Rover Discovery Sport unveiled globally with enhanced design and tech. Check details
11 Jun 2025
The Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric and Lexus ES represent two different approaches to electrified luxury sedan motoring in India.
Mercedes-Benz CLA vs Lexus ES: Which luxury sedan offers more for buyers?
26 Jul 2026
The 2026 Discovery Sport gets Metropolitan and Landmark editions alongside a new Dynamic S variant.
2026 Discovery Sport: Here are 5 things you need to know about the updated luxury SUV
13 Jun 2025
The 2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport gets new alloys, while the grille, bumper and lower sills are now finished in gloss black
2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport launched with updates, priced at 67.90 lakh
16 Jan 2024
Lexus ES 350h is powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine.
New Lexus ES 350h launched in India at 66.10 Lakh
15 Jul 2026
The updated Lexus ES 350h features revised styling, a larger cabin and a self-charging hybrid powertrain.
Lexus ES 350h: 5 things to know before putting your money down
17 Jul 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
23 Mar 2022
Range Rover Sport is available in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography specifications.
2022 Range Rover Sport: First Look
12 Dec 2022
The Range Rover is offered in four variants - SE, HSE and Autobiography, with a First Edition available only in the first year of production and comes with a number of updates over the Autobiography model.
Range Rover 2022: First drive review
27 Nov 2022
<p>The Freelander 2 gets a mid-cycle update, we take it for a quick spin.</p>
2013 Land Rover Freelander video review
29 Dec 2012
Lexus UX 300e electric SUV, which offers a range of up to 315 kms on a single charge, is being tested by the luxury carmaker ahead of possible launch in India.
Lexus UX 300e electric SUV: First impressions
31 May 2022
Lexus has unveiled its first vehicle built specifically on an electric vehicle platform - the RZ 450e,
Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV: First Look
20 Apr 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers