In 2026 when choosing between the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SE R-Dynamic Diesel, Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 79.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol. Discovery Sport: 1997 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery Sport vs Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery sport
|Range rover velar [2017-2023]
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 67.9 Lakhs
|₹ 79.87 Lakhs
|Mileage
|6.9 kmpl
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4