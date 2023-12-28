Saved Articles

Land Rover Discovery Sport vs Land Rover Range Rover Velar

In 2024 when choosing between the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Land Rover Range Rover Velar, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, ...Read More

Discovery Sport
Land Rover Discovery Sport
S
₹65.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Range Rover Velar
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel
₹93.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I44 cylinder inline Turbodiesel engine
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
921.91246 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
430 Nm @ 1750 rpm430 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.1715.2 kmpl
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
177 bhp @ 4000 rpm201 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Vents on Pillars-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,04,0921,09,07,083
Ex-Showroom Price
65,30,00093,00,000
RTO
8,22,69212,16,500
Insurance
2,05,5693,90,083
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,62,4672,34,435

