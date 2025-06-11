In 2026 when choosing between the Land Rover Discovery and Volvo XC60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S, Volvo XC60 Price starts at Rs. 68.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 Ultimate. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. XC60: 1969 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery vs XC60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery
|Xc60
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|₹ 68.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|12.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2997 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4