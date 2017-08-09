HT Auto
Land Rover Discovery vs Volvo C40 Recharge

Discovery
Land Rover Discovery
2.0 Petrol
₹88.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge
E80
₹61.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1500 rpm660 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - Not Applicable Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
8.93-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp @ 5500 rpm408 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Top Speed
201-
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4 Petrol-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
804530 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.34.7 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents On Roof and Pillars, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,12,13364,17,845
Ex-Showroom Price
88,06,00061,25,000
RTO
9,34,60029,000
Insurance
3,71,0332,63,345
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,17,3491,37,944

