In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Discovery and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery vs C40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery
|C40 recharge
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|₹ 62.95 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|530 km/charge
|Mileage
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|78 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)