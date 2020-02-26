HT Auto
Land Rover Discovery vs Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]

Discovery
Land Rover Discovery
2.0 Petrol
₹88.06 Lakhs
Ex-showroom price
Vellfire [2020-2023]
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]
Hybrid
₹87.00 Lakhs
Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1500 rpm198 Nm @ 2800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
8.9316.35
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp @ 5500 rpm115 bhp @ 4700 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
201-
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4 PetrolPetrol Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
804948
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3-
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2494 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents On Roof and Pillars, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,12,1331,01,89,715
Ex-Showroom Price
88,06,00089,90,000
RTO
9,34,6008,99,030
Insurance
3,71,0333,00,185
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,17,3492,19,016
