In 2026 when choosing between the Land Rover Discovery and Porsche Macan, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S, Porsche Macan Price starts at Rs. 96.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Base. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. Macan: 1984 cc engine, 6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery vs Macan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery
|Macan
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|₹ 96.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2997 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4