Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsDiscovery vs Cayenne

Land Rover Discovery vs Porsche Cayenne

In 2023 when choosing among the Land Rover Discovery and Porsche Cayenne, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Discovery
Land Rover Discovery
2.0 Petrol
₹88.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
Base
₹1.27 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1500 rpm700 Nm @
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.9310.6
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp @ 5500 rpm456 bhp @ 5250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
201-
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4 PetrolV8 Petrol engine
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
804795
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents On Roof and Pillars, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,12,1331,45,27,478
Ex-Showroom Price
88,06,0001,26,84,000
RTO
9,34,60013,22,400
Insurance
3,71,0335,20,578
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,17,3493,12,252

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Porche has taken the covers off the new Cayenne Turbo e-hybrid SUV. The carmaker says it is the most powerful Cayenne it has manufactured ever.
    Porsche debuts Cayenne Turbo e-hybrid SUV, the most powerful version ever
    30 Aug 2023
    Russian rich consumers are buying luxury cars in other countries and shipping them to their homeland to avoid sanctions.
    What sanction? Rich Russians are lapping up luxury cars in great numbers
    15 May 2023
    The 2023 Porsche Cayenne facelift and Cayenne Coupe facelift are now on sale in India with deliveries set to commence soon
    2023 Porsche Cayenne & Cayenne Coupe arrive in India, priced from 1.36 crore
    18 Jul 2023
    The 2023 Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe facelifts will soon be available in India
    2023 Porsche Cayenne facelift to launch in India tomorrow. What to expect?
    13 Jul 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    A look at the front profile of 2022 Range Rover SUV.
    Range Rover 2022: First impressions
    26 Aug 2022
    Range Rover Sport is available in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography specifications.
    2022 Range Rover Sport: First Look
    12 Dec 2022
    The Range Rover is offered in four variants - SE, HSE and Autobiography, with a First Edition available only in the first year of production and comes with a number of updates over the Autobiography model.
    Range Rover 2022: First drive review
    27 Nov 2022
    First Look: Porsche Cayenne Coupe
    First Look: Porsche Cayenne Coupe
    13 Dec 2019
    Land Rover had launched the facelift version of the Range Rover Velar SUV in India earlier this year at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2023 Range Rover Velar SUV review: Luxury powerhouse for the elite
    8 Nov 2023
    View all
     