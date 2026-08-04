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Land Rover Discovery vs Porsche Cayenne

In 2026 when choosing between the Land Rover Discovery and Porsche Cayenne, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S, Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 6.1 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery vs Cayenne Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Discovery Cayenne
BrandLand RoverPorsche
Price₹ 1.25 Cr₹ 1.39 Cr
Mileage6.1 to 12.37 kmpl6.1 to 10.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity2997 cc2995 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders66

Filters
Discovery
Land Rover Discovery
3.0 Diesel S
₹1.25 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
Base
₹1.39 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Land Rover Discovery Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Infotainment System Main Menu
Side Mirror Body
Grille
Steering Wheel
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
3.0 litre Turbocharged3.0L Turbocharged V6
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1073-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 1500 rpm500 Nm @ 1450 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
345 bhp @ 4000 rpm348 bhp @ 5400 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2997 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.2-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
255 / 55 R20285 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Fully Independent, Multi-link with Coil Springsfully independent multi-link suspension
Front Suspension
Fully Independent, Double Wishbones with Coil SpringsFully independent extra-large format double wishbone
Rear Tyres
255 / 55 R20285 / 45 R20
Ground Clearance
207 mm-
Length
4956 mm4930 mm
Wheelbase
2923 mm2895 mm
Height
1888 mm1698 mm
Width
2073 mm1983 mm
Bootspace
258 litres645 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
89 litres75 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Three ZoneAutomatic Climate Control: Four Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents On Roof and Pillars, Common Fan Speed ControlDual Zones with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Seat Adjustment
6 Way-
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
MetallicMetallic
Door Pockets
Front & RearNo
Rear Windshield Blind
NoElectric
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoFront and Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Rear Only-
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
35
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNo
Cornering Headlights
ActiveNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell LampsMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED,HalogenLED - Front & LED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
YesOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
11.4 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesOptional
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesOptional
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoOptional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Find My Car
YesOptional
Emergency Call
YesOptional
Differential Lock
NoCentre
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeFull-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
OptionalYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
OptionalYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoOptional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 splitNo
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyAll
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FlatNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,46,59,5721,58,76,675
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,25,0001,38,69,000
RTO
16,19,62514,40,900
Insurance
5,14,4475,66,275
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,15,0913,41,251
Expert Rating
-

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