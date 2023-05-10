In 2026 when choosing between the Land Rover Discovery and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery vs 718 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery
|718
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|₹ 85.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|9.1 to 13.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2997 cc
|1988 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4