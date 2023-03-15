In 2026 when choosing between the Land Rover Discovery and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S, Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Price starts at Rs. 68 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300 4MATIC. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. GLC Coupe: 1950 cc engine, 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery vs GLC Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery
|Glc coupe
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|₹ 68 Lakhs
|Mileage
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|12.7 to 16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2997 cc
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4