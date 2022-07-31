In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Discovery and Mercedes-Benz EQC, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S and Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery vs EQC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery
|Eqc
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|Range
|-
|471 km/charge
|Mileage
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|80 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|2997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|41 Hrs