In 2026 when choosing between the Land Rover Discovery and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S, Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4Matic. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. AMG E53 Cabriolet: 2999 cc engine, 11.48 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery vs AMG E53 Cabriolet Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery
|Amg e53 cabriolet
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|Mileage
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|11.48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2997 cc
|2999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6