hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsDiscovery vs AMG A 45 S

Land Rover Discovery vs Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S

In 2026 when choosing between the Land Rover Discovery and Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S, Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. AMG A 45 S: 1991 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery vs AMG A 45 S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Discovery Amg a 45 s
BrandLand RoverMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.25 Cr₹ 87 Lakhs
Mileage6.1 to 12.37 kmpl12 kmpl
Engine Capacity2997 cc1991 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders64

Filters
Discovery
Land Rover Discovery
3.0 Diesel S
₹1.25 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
AMG A 45 S
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S
Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus
₹87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Land Rover Discovery Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Infotainment System Main Menu
Steering Wheel
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
3.0 litre Turbocharged2.0L M139 Turbocharged I4
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1073-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 1500 rpm500 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
345 bhp @ 4000 rpm421 bhp @ 6750 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2997 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.25.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
255 / 55 R20245 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
Fully Independent, Multi-link with Coil SpringsFour-Link Axle with Adaptive Damping
Front Suspension
Fully Independent, Double Wishbones with Coil SpringsMcPherson Struts with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
255 / 55 R20245 / 35 R19
Ground Clearance
207 mm-
Length
4956 mm4453 mm
Wheelbase
2923 mm2729 mm
Height
1888 mm1414 mm
Width
2073 mm1850 mm
Bootspace
258 litres-
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
89 litres51 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver (with light)
Parking Assist
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Three ZoneAutomatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents On Roof and Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No2
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Seat Adjustment
6 Way-
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both Sides-
Scuff Plates
MetallicIlluminated
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
YesYes
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Rear OnlyCupholders in Front & Second Row
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell LampsMulti-colour (64)
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED,HalogenLED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Wired) & Apple CarPlay (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
11.4 inch-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
OptionalYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
OptionalYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoOptional
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split40:20:40
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,46,59,5721,00,28,521
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,25,00087,00,000
RTO
16,19,6259,50,757
Insurance
5,14,4473,77,264
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,15,0912,15,552

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The 2026 Discovery Sport features a more dynamic and sophisticated visual identity, expressed through three new distinct variants
2026 Land Rover Discovery Sport unveiled globally with enhanced design and tech. Check details
11 Jun 2025
The engine of the Mercedes A 45 S is entirely assembled by hand.
Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+, India's most powerful luxury hatch, launched
19 Nov 2021
The 2026 Discovery Sport gets Metropolitan and Landmark editions alongside a new Dynamic S variant.
2026 Discovery Sport: Here are 5 things you need to know about the updated luxury SUV
13 Jun 2025
The Volkswagen Golf GTI comes challenging the Mini Cooper S and a much higher priced Mercedes-AMG A 45 S.
Volkswagen Golf GTI vs Mini Cooper S vs Mercedes-AMG A 45 S: Which is the best value for money performance car?
28 May 2025
Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler
Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyer pick up unveiled: Getaway's spiritual successor to take on Hilux, D-Max
14 Aug 2026
Land Rover is celebrating 35 years of the Discovery SUV with a limited edition model and a new diesel-hybrid powertrain for the entire lineup.
Land Rover celebrates 35 years of Discovery SUV with limited edition model
12 Jul 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Range Rover Sport is available in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography specifications.
2022 Range Rover Sport: First Look
12 Dec 2022
The Range Rover is offered in four variants - SE, HSE and Autobiography, with a First Edition available only in the first year of production and comes with a number of updates over the Autobiography model.
Range Rover 2022: First drive review
27 Nov 2022
<p>The Freelander 2 gets a mid-cycle update, we take it for a quick spin.</p>
2013 Land Rover Freelander video review
29 Dec 2012
Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz in India, spoke exclusively to HT Auto to explain the reasons why AMG performance cars are high on demand in the country. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Why AMG is Mercedes-Benz's fastest growing segment in India
24 Nov 2021
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers