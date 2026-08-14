In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Discovery and Maserati Ghibli, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S and Maserati Ghibli Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. Ghibli: 1998 cc engine, 7.9 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery vs Ghibli Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery
|Ghibli
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|₹ 1.15 Cr
|Range
|-
|816
|Mileage
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|7.9 to 12.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-