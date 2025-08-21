In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Discovery and Lexus NX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S and Lexus NX Price starts at Rs. 66.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Exquisite. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. NX gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery vs NX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery
|Nx
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|₹ 66.59 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|997 km/charge
|Mileage
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|17.8 - 17.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.6 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|2997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-