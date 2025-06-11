In 2026 when choosing between the Land Rover Discovery and Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S, Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 79.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery vs Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery
|Range rover velar [2017-2023]
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|₹ 79.87 Lakhs
|Mileage
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2997 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4