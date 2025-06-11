In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Discovery and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Evoque: 1997 cc engine, 10.6 to 12,82 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery vs Range Rover Evoque Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery
|Range rover evoque
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|10.6 to 12,82 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-