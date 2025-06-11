In 2026 when choosing between the Land Rover Discovery and Land Rover Discovery Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S, Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SE R-Dynamic Diesel. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. Discovery Sport: 1997 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery vs Discovery Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery
|Discovery sport
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|₹ 67.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|6.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2997 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4