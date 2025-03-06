In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Defender and Volvo XC90, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR, Volvo XC90 Price starts at Rs. 97.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 AWD. XC90 gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Defender vs XC90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Defender
|Xc90
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 97.8 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 Volt
|Charging Time
|-
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