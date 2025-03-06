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Land Rover Defender vs Volvo XC90

In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Defender and Volvo XC90, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR, Volvo XC90 Price starts at Rs. 97.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 AWD. XC90 gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Defender vs XC90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Defender Xc90
BrandLand RoverVolvo
Price₹ 1.07 Cr₹ 97.8 Lakhs
Range--
Battery Capacity-48 Volt
Charging Time--

Filters
Defender
Land Rover Defender
110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR
₹1.07 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XC90
Volvo XC90
B5 AWD
₹97.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Land Rover Defender Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Gear Shifter
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L Turbocharged I42.0-litre turbo
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1500 rpm360 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp @ 5500 rpm247 bhp
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Minimum Turning Radius
6.42 metres6 metres
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R20275 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsDiamond-cut Alloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Coil Springs and Electronic Air SuspensionMulti-link
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil Springs and Electronic Air SuspensionIndependent, Double Wishbone
Rear Tyres
255 / 60 R20275 / 45 R20
Ground Clearance
218 mm-
Length
5018 mm4953 mm
Wheelbase
3022 mm2984 mm
Height
1967 mm1773 mm
Kerb Weight
2186 kg-
Width
2105 mm1931 mm
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Purifier
Optional-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)-
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicMulti-Function Display
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
2Yes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/downFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedIlluminated
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second Row-
Third Row Cup Holders
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED - Front & LED - RearLED on front
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
OptionalYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlayAndroid Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
YesOptional
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: forward / back)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 6 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:4040:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front Row (Cooled)All
Seat Upholstery
LeatherNappa Leather
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: forward / back)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 6 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,18,53,5231,12,21,093
Ex-Showroom Price
1,07,00,00097,80,000
RTO
11,24,00010,32,000
Insurance
29,0234,08,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,54,7782,41,185

Defender Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Land Rover Defender1997 cc to 4999 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.07 - 2.62 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfireundefined | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
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