In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Defender and Volvo XC60, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR and Volvo XC60 Price starts at Rs. 68.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 Ultimate. Defender: 1997 cc engine, 8.5 to 11.5 kmpl mileage. XC60: 1969 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Defender vs XC60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Defender
|Xc60
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 68.9 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|8.5 to 11.5 kmpl
|12.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-