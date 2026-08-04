In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Defender and Porsche Macan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR and Porsche Macan Price starts at Rs. 96.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Base. Defender: 1997 cc engine, 8.5 to 11.5 kmpl mileage. Macan: 1984 cc engine, 6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Defender vs Macan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Defender
|Macan
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 96.05 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|8.5 to 11.5 kmpl
|6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-