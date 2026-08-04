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Land Rover Defender vs Porsche Macan

In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Defender and Porsche Macan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR and Porsche Macan Price starts at Rs. 96.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Base. Defender: 1997 cc engine, 8.5 to 11.5 kmpl mileage. Macan: 1984 cc engine, 6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Defender vs Macan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Defender Macan
BrandLand RoverPorsche
Price₹ 1.07 Cr₹ 96.05 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage8.5 to 11.5 kmpl6 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Defender
Land Rover Defender
110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR
₹1.07 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Macan
Porsche Macan
Base
₹96.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Land Rover Defender Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Left Side View
Grille
Gear Shifter
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L Turbocharged I42.0L R4 Turbocharged I4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1500 rpm370 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp @ 5500 rpm241 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.42 metres5.9 metres
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R20235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Coil Springs and Electronic Air SuspensionSelf-tracking Trapezoidal-link
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil Springs and Electronic Air SuspensionFully Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Tyres
255 / 60 R20255 / 50 R19
Ground Clearance
218 mm-
Length
5018 mm4726 mm
Wheelbase
3022 mm2807 mm
Height
1967 mm1621 mm
Kerb Weight
2186 kg1845 kg
Width
2105 mm1922 mm
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Purifier
Optional-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
2No
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote with Boot Opener
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/downFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedOptional
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED - Front & LED - RearLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
OptionalOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlayAndroid Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
NoOptional
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicElectronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:4040:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front Row (Cooled)No
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: forward / back)10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, headrest forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,18,53,5231,09,65,615
Ex-Showroom Price
1,07,00,00096,05,000
RTO
11,24,0009,60,500
Insurance
29,0233,99,615
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,54,7782,35,693
Expert Rating
-

Defender Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Land Rover Defender1997 cc to 4999 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.07 - 2.62 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfireundefined | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
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