In 2024 when choosing between the Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 93.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 110 SE 2.0 Petrol, Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC. Defender: 1997 cc engine, 8.5 to 11.5 kmpl mileage. GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Defender vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Defender Gls [2020-2024] Brand Land Rover Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 93.55 Lakhs ₹ 1.05 Cr Mileage 8.5 to 11.5 kmpl 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 2925 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 6