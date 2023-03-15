In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Price starts at Rs. 68 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300 4MATIC. Defender: 1997 cc engine, 8.5 to 11.5 kmpl mileage. GLC Coupe: 1950 cc engine, 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Defender vs GLC Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Defender
|Glc coupe
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 68 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|8.5 to 11.5 kmpl
|12.7 to 16.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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