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Land Rover Defender vs Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 68.7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for C300. Defender: 1997 cc engine, 8.5 to 11.5 kmpl mileage. C-Class Cabriolet: 1991 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Defender vs C-Class Cabriolet Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Defender C-class cabriolet
BrandLand RoverMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.07 Cr₹ 68.7 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage8.5 to 11.5 kmpl17.4 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-1991 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Defender
Land Rover Defender
110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR
₹1.07 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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C-Class Cabriolet
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
C300
₹68.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Land Rover Defender Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L Turbocharged I4M264 Turbo
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1500 rpm370 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp @ 5500 rpm255 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.42 metres5.8
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R20235 / 35 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Coil Springs and Electronic Air SuspensionIndependent, Multi-link with Coil Springs
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil Springs and Electronic Air SuspensionIndependent, 4-link with Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
255 / 60 R20255 / 30 R17
Ground Clearance
218 mm157
Length
5018 mm4686
Wheelbase
3022 mm2840
Height
1967 mm1409
Kerb Weight
2186 kg-
Width
2105 mm1810
Seating Capacity
5 Person4
Doors
5 Doors2
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Purifier
Optional-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
2No
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/downFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Scuff Plates
Illuminated-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoIntelligent
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED - Front & LED - RearLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Optional-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlayAndroid Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: forward / back)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40No
Ventilated Seats
Front Row (Cooled)No
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Folding Rear Seat
FlatNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: forward / back)16 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,18,53,52383,04,145
Ex-Showroom Price
1,07,00,00072,40,000
RTO
11,24,0007,53,000
Insurance
29,0233,10,645
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,54,7781,78,488

Defender Comparison with other cars

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