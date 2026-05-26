In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4Matic. Defender: 1997 cc engine, 8.5 to 11.5 kmpl mileage. AMG E53 Cabriolet: 2999 cc engine, 11.48 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Defender vs AMG E53 Cabriolet Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Defender
|Amg e53 cabriolet
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|8.5 to 11.5 kmpl
|11.48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-