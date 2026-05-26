In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (last recorded price) for 4MATIC Plus. Defender: 1997 cc engine, 8.5 to 11.5 kmpl mileage. AMG E53: 2999 cc engine, 11.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Defender vs AMG E53 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Defender
|Amg e53
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 1.02 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|8.5 to 11.5 kmpl
|11.7 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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